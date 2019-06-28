Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.47

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.47 and last traded at $109.43, with a volume of 228832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,869.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,963,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,417,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 79,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

