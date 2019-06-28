Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $197.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allergan in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a $144.95 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Allergan in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.90.

NYSE AGN opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Allergan has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Allergan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allergan by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 214,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 262,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

