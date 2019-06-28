Analysts Anticipate First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.81 Million

Brokerages expect that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $27.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.31 million. First of Long Island posted sales of $28.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $111.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.74 million to $113.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $113.40 million, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $114.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLIC. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of FLIC stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. First of Long Island has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $506.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $67,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

