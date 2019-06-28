Analysts Anticipate Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post $2.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 million and the lowest is $2.12 million. Verastem reported sales of $10.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year sales of $9.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 million to $11.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.03 million, with estimates ranging from $28.85 million to $29.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 315.21% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,527. The company has a market cap of $117.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verastem has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $10.35.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

