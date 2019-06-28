Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce sales of $434.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.51 million and the lowest is $412.46 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $206.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $42.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

