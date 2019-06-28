Analysts Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 33.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGS. ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 116,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,454. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.45. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 689,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 904,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141,191 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

