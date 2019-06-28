Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce sales of $424.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.70 million and the highest is $429.00 million. Welbilt reported sales of $420.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

WBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,786,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 99.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 65,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

