Analysts Set Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) PT at $55.89

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,119,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,149,000 after acquiring an additional 290,620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,831,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,293,000 after acquiring an additional 460,358 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,855,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,149,000 after acquiring an additional 804,399 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.