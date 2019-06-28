Analyzing Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) & Interpace Diagnostics Group (OTCMKTS:IDXG)

Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viatar CTC Solutions and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group $21.90 million 1.26 -$12.19 million ($0.43) -1.69

Viatar CTC Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viatar CTC Solutions and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viatar CTC Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 451.72%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Viatar CTC Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Viatar CTC Solutions and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group -53.75% -34.69% -24.37%

Risk and Volatility

Viatar CTC Solutions has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats Viatar CTC Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viatar CTC Solutions Company Profile

Viatar CTC Solutions Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and marketing cancer molecular diagnostics and cancer therapy products in the United States. Its products include Viatar collection system for molecular analysis that collects and purifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for DNA sequencing and other genetic analysis technologies used primarily for research; and Viatar therapeutic oncopheresis system to remove CTCs from a patient's blood as a new cancer therapy for metastatic disease. The company was formerly known as Vizio Medical Devices LLC and changed its name to Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. in February 2014. Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

