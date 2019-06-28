Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Isaac Capital Group, Llc sold 149,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $11,718,368.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCI opened at $4.26 on Friday. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Company Profile

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

