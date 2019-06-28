Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,585,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,403% from the previous session’s volume of 371,608 shares.The stock last traded at $37.63 and had previously closed at $36.98.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.74 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $54,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

