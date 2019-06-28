Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 124.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 927,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 111,968 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.