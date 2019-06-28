ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

ARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.63.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $55,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,475. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

