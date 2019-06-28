Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Trading Up 7.1%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 4,311,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 1,304,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $546.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $463,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,975.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

