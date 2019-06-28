Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Up 60.9% in June

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $30.90 on Friday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million.

In other Ashford news, insider J Robison Hays III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.42 per share, with a total value of $217,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snow Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

