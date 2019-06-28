Assura’s (AGR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Assura in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective for the company.

LON:AGR opened at GBX 63.20 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 65.50 ($0.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.69 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 38,800 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £24,832 ($32,447.41).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

