Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Lowered to C$1.10 at National Bank Financial

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$1.10 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.65 to C$1.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$1.15 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

TSE:ATH opened at C$0.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$226.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

