ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $31.56 on Monday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

