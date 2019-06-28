Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Avon Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 681,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avon Products by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 198,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 676,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 29,702 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 143,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 5,240,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avon Products will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

