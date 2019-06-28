AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.40 ($33.02) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC set a €30.70 ($35.70) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.53 ($30.85).

Shares of CS stock opened at €23.00 ($26.74) on Monday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.50.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

