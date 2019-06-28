BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.92. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 990,451 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BANCO DO BRASIL/S in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.99.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

