Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) Receives €5.01 Average Target Price from Analysts

Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.01 ($5.83).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.18 ($7.19) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

