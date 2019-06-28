Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) & KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 15.03% 11.81% 1.40% KB Financial Group 17.98% 8.36% 0.62%

Dividends

Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bancolombia has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and KB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. KB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bancolombia has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bancolombia and KB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 2 1 2 0 2.00 KB Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

KB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.51%. Given KB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KB Financial Group is more favorable than Bancolombia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancolombia and KB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $6.03 billion 2.03 $797.66 million $3.48 14.67 KB Financial Group $14.54 billion 1.08 $2.75 billion $6.99 5.65

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancolombia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Bancolombia on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

