Bank of America Downgrades Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Underperform

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Paychex has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 15,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $1,270,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $1,292,116.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,127 shares of company stock worth $11,173,791. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 125.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 64.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 404.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

