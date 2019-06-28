Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 292 ($3.82) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tullow Oil to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 276 ($3.61) to GBX 252 ($3.29) in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 260.58 ($3.40).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 212.40 ($2.78) on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.10.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

