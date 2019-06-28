Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €47.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.40 ($45.81) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.90 ($51.05).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI opened at €32.23 ($37.48) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.23. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.