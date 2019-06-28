Berenberg Bank Boosts Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Price Target to GBX 155

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TGP opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.84) on Tuesday. Tekmar Group has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83.

Get Tekmar Group alerts:

Tekmar Group Company Profile

Tekmar Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea protection equipment to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems, as well as product testing, client training, offshore installation support, and remedial solutions.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tekmar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekmar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.