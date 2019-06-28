Bezop (BEZ) Trading Up 205.5% Over Last Week

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Bezop has traded 205.5% higher against the dollar. One Bezop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinBene, IDEX and Livecoin. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $803.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00286056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.45 or 0.01778407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00154019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,683,378 tokens. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Livecoin, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

