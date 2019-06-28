BidaskClub Downgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Sell

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $90.67 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.85.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,124 shares in the company, valued at $40,367,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,980.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,548,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,002,000 after buying an additional 1,116,492 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

