BidaskClub Lowers Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of ERII opened at $10.04 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $544.24 million, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 4.49.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Emily Smith sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,761.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 32,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $362,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 53,485.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 6,958.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

