BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post $25.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $23.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $12.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $101.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.66 million to $107.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $145.36 million, with estimates ranging from $135.60 million to $153.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 42.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,129. The company has a market cap of $393.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.47. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,097.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 484,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $2,045,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,559,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,802,368.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,429,743 shares of company stock valued at $21,711,638. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

