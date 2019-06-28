BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Cap Hits $11.70 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and $97,705.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.37 or 0.05810856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012985 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,013,773 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

