BitcoiNote Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,260.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $176,650.00 and $4,260.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,450,582 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.