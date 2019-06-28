BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on BlackBerry from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded BlackBerry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

