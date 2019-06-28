BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Insider Buys A$151,746.75 in Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 112,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$151,746.75 ($107,621.81).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 68,000 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$91,800.00 ($65,106.38).

On Thursday, June 6th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 150,832 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$211,164.80 ($149,762.27).

On Monday, April 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 119,186 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$116,802.28 ($82,838.50).

Shares of BWR stock opened at A$1.35 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.85. BlackWall Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of A$1.31 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.05.

BlackWall Property Trust Company Profile

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

