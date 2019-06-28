Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Up 20.6% in June

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,199,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 8,458,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 72.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Bloom Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

NYSE BE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $520,893.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,886 shares of company stock worth $2,018,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 97,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

