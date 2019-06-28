Boenning Scattergood Begins Coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.85.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SASR opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Joe Reeder acquired 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,972.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60,008.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9,406.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.