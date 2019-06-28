Boingo Wireless Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,512 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,162% compared to the typical volume of 77 put options.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director David Hagan sold 29,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $744,671.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,103,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $253,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,621.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,463. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. FMR LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 59.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,308,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,853,000 after buying an additional 2,354,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 62.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,604,000 after buying an additional 755,715 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $12,804,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 89.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 817,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 385,212 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $8,367,000.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

