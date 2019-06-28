Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bonterra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Bonterra Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.33.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.29.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 477.71%.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,748,799 shares in the company, valued at C$18,764,613.39. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $506,214.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.