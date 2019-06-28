Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, insider Tom Wirth sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $148,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $54,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 256.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 132,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 95,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 690.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 532,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 465,072 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,314,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 314,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,952,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,967,000 after acquiring an additional 77,151 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

