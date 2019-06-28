Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.92.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.14). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Edward Chaplin acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,273.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

