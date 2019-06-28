British Land (LON:BLND) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLND. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of British Land to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 625.62 ($8.17).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 526 ($6.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of -17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 543.40. British Land has a one year low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a one year high of GBX 679.80 ($8.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -1.03%.

In related news, insider Simon Carter acquired 7,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £41,590.90 ($54,345.88). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,836.90 ($18,080.36). Insiders bought 10,162 shares of company stock worth $5,587,288 over the last three months.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

