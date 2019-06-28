British Land (LON:BLND) Given “Sector Performer” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLND. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on British Land from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 566 ($7.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered British Land to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 625.62 ($8.17).

Get British Land alerts:

LON BLND opened at GBX 526 ($6.87) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 543.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 679.80 ($8.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.03%.

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,836.90 ($18,080.36). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 7,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £41,590.90 ($54,345.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,288.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.