Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $4.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $17.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.97 billion to $18.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.83 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. 2,202,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2794 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

