Brokerages Anticipate DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,131,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 408,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,144. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $485.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

