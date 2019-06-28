Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.62 Million

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post $42.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $170.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.40 million to $170.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $182.11 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $183.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

IBCP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $495.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1,738.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 56,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

