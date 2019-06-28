Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Nuance Communications reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,293 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 113,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

