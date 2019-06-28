Brokerages Set Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $24.88

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $116,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,092.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $461,133 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 158.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $5,289,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,465,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,102,000 after acquiring an additional 304,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,071. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $306.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

