Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT at $300.44

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,466 shares of company stock valued at $19,605,791 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $19,590,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.86. 1,744,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.