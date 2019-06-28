Brokerages Set Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) PT at $25.00

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Imperial Capital cut Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,477. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

